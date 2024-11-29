Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Rohit to return, KL Rahul at No.3 or No.6? India's likely playing XI for 2nd Test against Australia

Captain Rohit Sharma missed the opening Test against Australia in Perth due to the birth of his second child but is available for the second match in Adelaide starting on December 5. KL Rahul opened with Yashavsi Jaiswal in Perth and played impressive knocks in both innings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 20:59 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 22:25 IST
KL Rahul
Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in Perth on November 23, 2024

India face a big dilemma regarding their playing eleven for the second Test match against Australia starting on December 5. After shocking the hosts with a record-breaking win in Perth, the management is being forced to make changes to their team for the Adelaide Test.

Captain Rohit Sharma has joined the camp after missing the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (BGT) due to the birth of his second child. India also played the first Test without Shubman Gill who fractured his left thumb while fielding in the training simulation match. 

KL Rahul opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Devdutt Padikkal was drafted late into the team and played in the No.3 position. Dhruv Jurel started in the No.6 position ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Perth while Nitish Reddy and Yash Thakur made their Test debuts.

Despite entering the game with so many changes, the Indian team dominated the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. But with Rohit returning and Gill getting fit, the management is facing a big question regarding India's playing XI for the second Test match.

Rahul scored 26 and 77 runs in Perth but is likely to lose the opening spot to Rohit in the Adelaide Test. Gill has struggled for consistency in the No.3 position and is also facing a late fitness test, so, Rahul seems the best candidate to feature one down in Adelaide.

Indian team is unlikely to tinker with the rest of the playing combination after an impressive all-round show in Perth. Jurel struggled for the runs across both innings at the Optus Stadium but the management is likely to give the youngster another chance.

India's likely playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

