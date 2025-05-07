Rohit Sharma retires from Tests: Fans react to retirement, wish him to win ODI World Cup 2027 Rohit Sharma hung his boots from Test cricket as he bids adieu to the second format. He had already retired from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit announced his Test retirement on social media. Check out the reactions of fans on his retirement.

New Delhi:

Indian icon Rohit Sharma shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit, who led India in Tests since 2022, announced his decision to hang his boots from the longest format in an Instagram story on Wednesday, May 7.

Sharing a picture of his Test cap, Rohit wrote on Instagram, "Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," he wrote on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, the fans are expressing their thoughts on the move. They are praising the veteran for his strong contributions at the top of the order in the whites. "45 on the back! Forever in our hearts! Thank You Ro!" IPL franchise Punjab Kings wrote on X. "Thank you Ro !!! Your presence in White will always be missed," a user named Yogiraj wrote on X.

"A legend of the red-ball game. We thank him for his stellar contributions. He will continue to lead Team India in ODIs," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, fans are also wanting Rohit to win the ODI World Cup 2027 for India. "Hoping to see the missing piece of ICC trophies in your hands before you retire from ODI, Rohit Sharma," a user named Sagar writes on X.

Check out the reactions of the fans:

Rohit's place in the Test team was under the scanner since his recent dwindling returns in the format. Since hitting a fifty in the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at home in October 2024, Rohit had not hit a fifty-plus score in the next nine innings, including a horrific display in the Border-Gavaskar series, in which he scored only 31 runs in three Test matches. There were reports that the Indian team might not stay with Rohit as captain for the upcoming five-match series against England, but as he has now retired, those things don't matter.