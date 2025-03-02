Rohit Sharma registers name in unwanted list after losing yet another toss against New Zealand Star India skipper Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record after he lost the toss against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian team locked horns against New Zealand in game 12 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides faced off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2, and just ahead of the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name in an unwanted list.

It is worth noting that Rohit lost the toss yet again as New Zealand won and opted to field first. The toss being lost meant that this was Rohit Sharma’s 10th consecutive lost toss as skipper. He took third place in the list of captains with the most consecutive tosses lost.

Captains with most consecutive tosses lost:

1. Brian Lara - 12 (31 October 1998 to 21 May 1999)

2. Peter Borren -11 (18 March 2011 to 27 August 2013)

3. Rohit Sharma -10* (19 November 2023 to 2 March 2025)

4. Jos Buttler - 9 (27 January 2023 to 13 September 2023)

5. Monank Patel - 9 (29 May 2022 to 13 August 2022)

6. Eoin Morgan - 9 (22 January 2017 to 29 May 2017)

7. Nasser Hussain - 9 (24 October 2000 to 22 January 2002)

More to follow...