Rohit Sharma registers historic Mumbai Indians record during SRH vs MI IPL 2025 clash Rohit Sharma registered a couple of major records during Mumbai Indians' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Rohit has shattered an all-time record of Kieron Pollard with his stroke-filled knock against SRH.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap during Mumbai Indians clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. Rohit, who reached the milestone of 12000 runs in T20 cricket, achieved another major record for Mumbai Indians.

The former MI skipper broke Kieron Pollard's record for most sixes hit by a player for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket. Coming into the clash against SRH, Rohit had 257 sixes to his name, one less than Pollard.

The 37-year-old went past Pollard when he slammed his second six of the innings off Jaydev Unadkat in the fourth over and hit another one in the eighth over. Rohit slammed a half-century, his second consecutive of the season, as the Hitman was on song yet again. He scored 70 from 46 balls before getting dismissed off Eshan Malinga.

Most sixes for Mumbai Indians in T20s:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 260 sixes

2 - Kieron Pollard: 258 sixes

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 127 sixes

4 - Hardik Pandya: 115 sixes

5 - Ishan Kishan: 106 sixes

Rohit has also reached the 1200-run mark. He has become just the second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach the milestone. Rohit is eighth overall batter to reach the mark.

Most runs in T20 cricket:

1 - Chris Gayle: 14562 runs

2 - Alex Hales: 13610 runs

3 - Shoaib Malik: 13571 runs

4 - Kieron Pollard: 13537 runs

5 - Virat Kohli: 13208 runs

6 - David Warner: 13019 runs

7 - Jos Buttler: 12469 runs

8 - Rohit Sharma: 1258 runs

Led by Rohit Sharma's knock, MI steamrolled SRH as they chased down 144 with seven wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. This was MI's fourth straight win of the season and fifth overall. MI now have 10 points from nine matches. The five-time champions are in the top four of the points table, as they are now third.