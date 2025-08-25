Rohit Sharma reflects on Test journey, calls it 'challenging, draining', notes importance of mental freshness Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma reflected on his journey in the longest format of the game. Calling it 'challenging and draining', the veteran batter noted the importance for being mentally fresh to excel in the format.

Mumbai:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the mental and physical demands of Test cricket. In May, the current India ODI skipper announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. At 38, Rohit stepped away with 4301 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 40.58. His decision came a year after he led India to a T20 World Cup title, subsequently retiring from T20Is.

Reflecting on his journey, Rohit described Test cricket as ‘challenging and draining,’ emphasising that it requires a unique mental resilience. However, the veteran noted that he learned to cope with all the difficulties and focused more on the preparation.

“It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity. Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing First-Class cricket,” Rohit said at an event as quoted by PTI.

“When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket (matches) go on for two days (or) three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us. It kind of makes it a little easier how to respond to situations that are there in front of you,” he added.

Prepare yourself to sustain for the longer period of time on the field: Rohit

Rohit stressed that staying mentally fresh is vital for maintaining performance over extended periods. He addressed that behind the preparation is also key to deliver high-level performance.

“It takes a lot when you’re playing the longest format and concentration is something that is the key, because you are speaking about high level performance and when you are expecting to put in high level performance, it starts with being mentally fresh all the time. A lot of work starts behind the scenes. Like I said, in preparation. I have to go back again to that because that is where it all starts. You prepare yourself to sustain for the longer period of time on the field,” he said.