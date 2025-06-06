Rohit Sharma reflects on his father's love for Test cricket, reveals reaction to iconic knock India's ODI skipper and star batter Rohit Sharma recently came forward and talked about the love his father has had for the longest format of the game over the years. He also revealed his father's reaction to his iconic 264-run knock.

New Delhi:

India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best batters of his generation. The star batter led the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024 and announced his retirement from the shortest format after winning the title. Furthermore, Rohit also announced his retirement from Test cricket before India’s five-game Test series against England.

Throughout his career, Rohit accumulated several records to his name; the ace batter holds the record for the highest ever score by a batter in ODI cricket, which he achieved by scoring 264 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Sri Lanka.

Recently, Rohit took centre stage and talked about the love and admiration that his father has for the game. He revealed that the day he scored 264, his father did not have a reaction on his face, but when he performed well in red ball cricket, his father would have lengthy discussions with him over his performance.

"I still remember that day I scored 264 in the ODI. He was like, okay, well played. Well done. There was no excitement from him. It's important to go out there and all that. But even if I used to get good 30s or 40s or 50s or 60s, in Test cricket used to talk to me about it in detail. So that's the kind of love he had for the game. And he's obviously seen you go up the ranks,” Rohit Sharma said at the launch of Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja Pujara's book 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife' in Mumbai.

Rohit reveals his father’s reaction on his Test retirement

Furthermore, Rohit revealed how his father reacted when he announced that he would be retiring from the longest format of the game. It is worth noting that Rohit finished his Test career after having played 67 Test matches and scoring 4,301 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 40.57 runs.

"My father has seen me playing a lot of cricket with red ball, obviously. So he appreciates red ball cricket a lot. And then, obviously, he was a little disappointed when I announced my retirement. But was happy as well at the same time," said Rohit.