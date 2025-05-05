Rohit Sharma presents Mohammed Siraj with special T20 World Cup ring ahead of MI vs GT clash | WATCH Star Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma recently came forward and presented Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj with a special ring for his contribution in the T20 World Cup 204, that India won defeating South Africa in the final.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 56 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Mumbai Indians are all set to host Gujarat Titans. Both sides lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6. Ahead of the marquee clash, it was the duo of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj that went viral.

The two stars representing MI and GT, respectively, were seen sharing a special moment with each other as Rohit Sharma presented Siraj with a special ring for his contribution to the Indian team in their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in the USA and the West Indies.

It is worth noting that Siraj was a crucial part of the Indian team that went all the way in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa in the final. In a clip shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket India), Rohit Sharma was seen presenting the ring to Siraj.

"This is for Mohammed Siraj. He was due at the function and played a vital role in our T20 campaign. So, I'm proudly presenting him a very special ring," said Rohit.

Speaking of the upcoming game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, both sides have been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Where Mumbai Indians occupy third place in the standings, Gujarat Titans are closely behind them in fourth place.

Both sides will be hoping to put in a good performance in the upcoming game and move closer to the playoff stages of the competition. Losing the game could complicate the situation for both teams.

MI got off to a horrid start to their campaign, losing consecutive games. However, the side has quickly pulled it back by winning their last six matches in a row. On the other hand, Gujarat have been consistent from the start, and they will hope for a similar show in the next game.