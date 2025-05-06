Rohit Sharma on cusp of multiple personal milestones in IPL ahead of clash against Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Titans in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is a crucial game for both teams, even as Rohit Sharma will be aiming to achieve a couple of personal milestones in the cash-rich league.

Rohit Sharma has revived his Indian Premier League (IPL) after a poor start with three fifties in the last four innings. He has so far scored 293 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 155.02. The former MI captain has smashed 27 fours and 17 sixes this season. He will be in action against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 6) and is also aiming to achieve multiple personal milestones in his IPL career.

The 38-year-old is only 79 runs away from completing 7000 runs in the cash-rich league. Only Virat Kohli has breached the magical number so far in the history of IPL, and he did so in 225 innings. Rohit has so far amassed 6921 runs in 262 innings at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 132 with two centuries and 46 fifties.

Most runs in IPL

Players Runs scored Virat Kohli 8509 Rohit Sharma 6921 Shikhar Dhawan 6769

Meanwhile, he has also smacked a staggering 297 sixes in his career and is on the cusp of becoming only the second player with 300 maximums in IPL. Chris Gayle is on top of this list with as many as 357 sixes to his name in 141 innings, having amassed 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96.

Virat Kohli is also very close to this milestone as he needs only 10 sixes to breach the 300 mark, having smashed the ball over the boundary 290 times so far in his career.

Most sixes in IPL