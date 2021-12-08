Rohit Sharma takes over ODI captaincy from Virat Kohli, replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Test vice-captain

Highlights
- Chetan Sharma-led selection committee announced Rohit Sharma will lead India's ODI & T20I teams.
- Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar were not available for selection.
- Under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the squad.
Virat Kohli was on Wednesday removed as India's ODI captain with the national selection committee making Rohit Sharma the sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 50-over World Cup.
India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.
Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
In another significant development, Ajinkya Rahane was removed from Test vice-captaincy, a position which was also given to Rohit.
The BCCI announced the 18-member squad for the three-Test series which doesn't include all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, spinner Axar Patel, and opener Shubman Gill due to various injuries.
Hanuma Vihari has made a comeback in the main squad while Ishant Sharma has been able to retain his place despite poor form.
|
South Africa vs India, 2021/22 – Test series
|
S.No.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
26th – 30th December 2021
|
1st Test
|
SuperSport Park, Centurion
|
2
|
3rd – 7th January 2022
|
2nd Test
|
Wanderers, Johannesburg
|
3
|
11th – 15th January 2022
|
3rd Test
|
Newlands, Cape Town