Rohit Sharma takes over ODI captaincy from Virat Kohli, replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Test vice-captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma will lead India's ODI & T20I teams, going forward.

Highlights Chetan Sharma-led selection committee announced Rohit Sharma will lead India's ODI & T20I teams.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar were not available for selection.

Under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the squad.

Virat Kohli was on Wednesday removed as India's ODI captain with the national selection committee making Rohit Sharma the sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 50-over World Cup.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

In another significant development, Ajinkya Rahane was removed from Test vice-captaincy, a position which was also given to Rohit.

The BCCI announced the 18-member squad for the three-Test series which doesn't include all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, spinner Axar Patel, and opener Shubman Gill due to various injuries.

Hanuma Vihari has made a comeback in the main squad while Ishant Sharma has been able to retain his place despite poor form.