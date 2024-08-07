Rohit Sharma moves closer to Babar Azam in latest ICC ODI batting rankings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has gained one place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings and is now inches away from Babar Azam who is the No.1 ranked batter in the world.

Rohit has been rewarded for his excellent run in the ongoing ODI series against the Lankan Lions. The India skipper scored 58 in the first game and backed it up with another remarkable half-century, scoring 64 off 44 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes.

Rohit has moved past his compatriot Virat Kohli on the table as the latter has slipped one place to fourth. There are only two batters ahead of Rohit on the table i.e. Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.

Shubman is in the second spot with a total of 782 ratings while Babar is at the top with 824 ratings.

Virat, Harry Tector and Pathum Nissanka are the three players in the top 10 who have suffered losses in the batting rankings.

ICC ODI batting rankings

Ranking Player Team Rating 1. Babar Azam Pakistan 824 2. Shubman Gill India 782 3. Rohit Sharma India 763 4. Virat Kohli India 752 5. Harry Tector Ireland 746 6. Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 728 7. David Warner Australia 723 8. Dawid Malan England 707 9. Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 705 10. Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 701

On the bowling front, India's Kuldeep Yadav has climbed five places up to occupy the fourth position. The left-arm leg-spinner bagged a two-wicket haul while conceding 33 runs and was hard to put away.

Among other movements in the top 10 ODI bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah has slipped three places to eight whereas Shaheen Afridi has slipped one place to ninth.

ICC ODI bowling rankings