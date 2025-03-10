Rohit Sharma misses out, ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025 team of the tournament The ICC took centre stage and announced the team of the tournament after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025.

With the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and announced their team for the tournament. It is worth noting that it was the Indian team who were absolutely exceptional throughout the competition and went on to win the title.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India went unbeaten, defeating every team that they faced. Furthermore, they registered an emphatic victory against New Zealand in the final and won their third Champions Trophy title.

With the conclusion of the competition, the ICC came forward and assembled the team of the tournament, with some of the best performers in the competition present.

According to the ICC team of the tournament, Ravindra Rachindra and Ibrahim Zadran are the preferred openers. With Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in the middle order. Furthermore, Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry, and Varun Chakravarthy are present in the XI as well.

Axar Patel is the preferred option for the 12th man. It is interesting to note that the Champions Trophy 2025 went on to be an excellent tournament. Held in Pakistan and in the UAE, the tournament saw India go unbeaten, alongside New Zealand, who had reached the final after losing just one game in the group stages.

As for the other group, South Africa and Australia were the two sides that qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after some good performances. Where Australia were eliminated in the 1st semi-final by India, the Proteas faced defeat in the 2nd semi-final against New Zealand.

ICC Champions Trophy team of the tournament:

Rachin Ravindra, Ibrahim Zadran, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner (c), Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry, Varun Chakravarthy

12th man: Axar Patel