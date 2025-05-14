Rohit Sharma meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis after announcing Test retirement Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, months after stressing multiple times that he is not quitting the format. He met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (May 13) who congratulated him on a wonderful Test career.

Mumbai:

Former India Test cricketer Rohit Sharma met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (May 12). After the meeting, the latter took to X to share the pictures and also lauded Rohit for his immense skills displayed in his Test journey. Fadnavis also felicitated Rohit during the meeting at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister was delighted to meet and interact with India's ODI skipper and extended his best wishes to the cricketer as well. "It was great to welcome, meet and interact with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at my official residence, Varsha. I extended my best wishes to him on his retirement from Test cricket and for continued success in the next chapter of his journey!" Fadnavis wrote in his post on X.

For the unversed, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket last week on May 7. He played 67 Test matches after making his debut in the format in 2013 and amassed 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 centuries and 18 fifties to his name. Rohit's fortunes in red-ball cricket changed when he started opening in 2019 as he plundered runs for fun.

Even in the World Test Championship (WTC), he retired as the leading run-scorer for India, having amassed 2716 runs in 69 innings at an average of 41.15 with nine tons and eight fifties. His only double-century in the format also came after he started opening the innings.

Even as captain, Rohit shined with the bat, scoring 1254 runs in 24 matches with four centuries and as many half-centuries to his name. However, his best years with the bat came under Virat Kohli's captaincy as he scored 2397 runs at an average of almost 49 with six centuries including a double ton.