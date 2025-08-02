Rohit Sharma makes appearance at Oval to attend fifth Test between England and India: WATCH Rohit Sharma attended the third day of the fifth Test between England and India at the Oval. Rohit had announced his retirement from Test cricket more than a month before the series began in June. Watch Rohit in attendance for the Test match.

New Delhi:

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma made his appearance at the Oval as he attended the fifth Test between England and India on Day 3 on Saturday. Rohit, who had announced his Test retirement earlier in May, reached London and visited the stadium to watch the Indian team in action for the final Test of the series.

A few fans greeted Rohit outside the stadium before he entered the venue. He was seen in the stands and waved at the fans with a beaming smile as the cameras captured him.

Watch Rohit Sharma making his appearance at the Oval on Day 3 of the Test match:

Notably, Rohit had announced his retirement from the format more than a month before the England series began. "Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote on an Instagram story on May 7.

Rohit had made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 at the iconic Eden Gardens. He scored 177 runs on his debut as India won the match by an innings and 51 runs. Notably, it was also Sachin Tendulkar’s penultimate game in Test cricket. Overall, he has played 67 Test matches, scoring 4301 runs at an average of 40.57.

Rohit featured in seven matches in England and made 524 runs in the country with a century and two half-centuries.

Coming to the match, India have placed themselves in a strong position after a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an impressive half-century from nightwatchman Akash Deep. The visitors had begun the third day on 75/2 and added 114 runs in the opening session, while losing only one wicket in the form of Akash.