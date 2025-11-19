Rohit Sharma loses top spot in ODI rankings, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell becomes number 1 batter Former India captain Rohit Sharma has lost his top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has toppled him to become the No.1 batter in ODIs after smashing a brilliant century against the West Indies in first of the three-match ODI series.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma has lost the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings within a month and has been replaced by New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, who scored a brilliant century in the first ODI against the West Indies. He scored 119 runs off just 118 balls and jumped two places in the ranking to topple Rohit by just one rating point.

Mitchell now has 782 rating points to his name, his career best in ODIs, but is again likely to lose his top spot to Rohit Sharma in next week's ranking update. He sustained a groin injury during his match-winning century in Christchurch and has already been ruled out of the last two matches of the series.

For the unversed, a player loses two rating points for missing a game and in this case, Mitchell will lose four rating points and thereby, slip to second place in the ICC ODI rankings next week.

Babar Azam jumps one spot after ending century drought

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam has jumped to sixth place in the latest rankings after finally scoring a century, ending the drought of 83 innings in international cricket. When it comes to ODIs, his century came after 33 innings and now boasts of 722 rating points, just three behind Virat Kohli, who is fifth in the rankings.

Among other players, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka has slipped to ninth place after poor show in the ODI series against Pakistan, even as he also missed the third and final ODI of the series. West Indies captain Shai Hope is in 10th position but is expected to climb up the ladder in the next update, after scoring a stunning 66-ball century in the second ODI today at McLean Park in Napier.

ICC ODI Batters Rankings

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Daryl Mitchell 782 2 Rohit Sharma 781 3 Ibrahim Zadran 764 4 Shubman Gill 745 5 Virat Kohli 725 6 Babar Azam 722 7 Harry Tector 708 8 Shreyas Iyer 700 9 Charith Asalanka 690 10 Shai Hope 689

Also Read