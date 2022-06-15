Rohit Sharma led Indian team to depart for one-off Test

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@INDIANCRICKETTEAM) Indian team in action against England)

Highlights India won their last test series on English soil in 2007

The one-off test match begins on July 1 and will be played in Edgbaston

India's tour to England includes 1 Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20s

It is almost time for the Indian team to wear their whites again. The only Test match to be played between India and England, postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year will now be played starting July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston. With the young Indian side who are busy playing against South Africa, the senior team which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Md. Shami, KS Bharat, and others are all set to fly to the United Kingdom on June 16, 2022.

As of now, India is leading the five-match test series 2-1 and they will look to either win the last match or force a draw to win the series. But things are not that easy for team India. In one of its kinds of events, when Virat Kohli-led side took on England in 2021, Joe Root was still their skipper with Chris Silverwood at the helm of things. This time around, when India hit the ground at Edgbaston, Rohit Sharma will be leading them under the supervision of head coach Rahul Dravid. There have been many significant changes in the English outfit too, Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach along with new skipper Ben Stokes. The kind of cricket that England has been playing against the Kiwis in the ongoing Test series will have India's attention and by no means they will look to take this English side lightly.

Three days after the New Zealand series finishes, England will walk in straight to face rampant team India who have been quite consistent in their overseas tours for the past couple of years. The fact that England is having a better match practice can't be discounted. The no. 5 spot still is a matter of debate for team India with Rahane not being a part of their setup anymore. Certain reports have surfaced that KL Rahul will miss out on the series due to injury concerns and this will pave way for Shubhman Gill to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Shubhman will want this test match to go in his favor as he has not done anything significant either on foreign soil or in home conditions since that historic Gabba Test match.

When India takes the field on July 1, 2022, it will look to have all its plans in place. A ferocious contest is expected only if rain does not play a spoilsport.