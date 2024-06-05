Rohit Sharma becomes India's most successful captain in T20Is, leaves MS Dhoni behind

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma became the most successful captain for India in T20Is as the Men in Blue opened their account against Ireland in T20 World Cup

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became India's most successful captain in T20 internationals as the Men in Blue achieved 43rd win (including one in the Super Over) under him in the shortest format on Wednesday, June 5 against Ireland in their T20 World Cup campaign opener. India restricted Ireland to a paltry score of 96 after deciding to bowl first on a tricky pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, with the surface assisting the faster bowlers and later chased it down without much discomfort to open their account in the tournament.

Rohit went past MS Dhoni, who has 42 wins in his name as the captain of the Indian team in T20Is. Rohit is still in the third place after Babar Azam (46 wins), Brian Masaba (44 wins) and Eoin Morgan (44 wins) on the list of captains with most number of wins in T20Is.

Most wins as captain in T20Is (including Super Over wins)

46 wins in 81 matches - Babar Azam (Pakistan)

44 wins in 57 matches - Brian Masaba (Uganda)

44 wins in 71 matches - Eoin Morgan (England)

43 wins in 55 matches - Rohit Sharma (India)

42 wins in 52 matches - Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan)

42 wins in 72 matches - MS Dhoni (India)

41 wins in 76 matches - Aaron Finch (Australia)

Rohit will be hoping to add to his number as India look to end their trophy drought in the ICC events, which has lasted more than a decade now.

It was an all-star show by the bowlers with Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah contributing three and two wickets each respectively. Virat Kohli got out cheaply, trying to force himself but captain Rohit Sharma with his 37-ball 52 and Rishabh Pant with an unbeaten knock of 36 did the job for their side.