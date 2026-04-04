Rohit Sharma joins Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni in elite list in clash against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

Game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 4, and the game began with Delhi coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton coming out to bat, and after Rickelton’s early dismissal, Rohit managed to capture the headlines. Scoring 35 runs in 26 deliveries, Rohit hit just one six throughout his knock.

Doing so, the veteran India batter surpassed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the list of batters with the most sixes against an IPL team. Rohit sits in third place in the list with 51 sixes against Delhi Capitals. First and second place are held by Chris Gayle, who has hit 61 and 54 sixes against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Despite boasting one of the best squads in the tournament, Mumbai Indians have gotten off to a horrid start to their clash against Delhi. Scoring 92 runs and having lost four wickets by the 13th over, the five-time champions failed to get off to the start that they envisioned.

MI missing Hardik Pandya’s services?

Speaking of one of the biggest chances in the game, Mumbai Indians are playing without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed at toss time that Hardik is unwell and will be missing the clash.

It could prove to be a big loss for Mumbai Indians, as Hardik Pandya is a vital cog in their engine, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against Delhi Capitals, especially with a significantly weaker middle order at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Most sixes vs an opponent in IPL

61 - Chris Gayle v PBKS

54 - Chris Gayle v KKR

51 - Rohit Sharma v DC*

50 - MS Dhoni v RCB

48 - Virat Kohli v CSK

47 - Rohit Sharma v KKR

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