Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma likely to miss Australia Test series: Report

India's star batsman Rohit Sharma and leading Test pacer Ishant Sharma are likely to miss the Test series against Australia, according to a report from Indian Express. Rohit and Ishant suffered from injuries during the 2020 Indian Premier League, and are currently undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

According to the report, there has been "no communication" from the NCA over their current recovery status and their expected date of departure to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As such, it is likely that both will miss the four-match Test series, as Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said that the duo might miss the series if they don't leave for Australia within "next three-to-four days."

Rohit is rested for the limited-overs series against Australia. While the batsman faced a hamstring injury, Ishant (ribcage injury) missed a large part of IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals.

A 14-day quarantine period is compulsory for all the players participating in the series.

“If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough,” Shastri told ABC Sport on Sunday.

“But things could get difficult if he’s (Rohit) asked to wait for too long, (because) then you’re talking of the quarantine again, which might make it really tough for even him to come just in time for the Test series,” Shastri further said.

Rohit and Ishant were not the part of the original squad for the Test series, but their names were added in updated squads for the tour. The BCCI, in its statement, had said that Rohit was rested for ODIs and T20Is after consultation with the batsman, and that he is regularly assessed by the medical team of the board.

Even if the duo flies out within the next three or four days, they will miss India A's practice match against Australia A, which is scheduled between December 6-8.