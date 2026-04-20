Rohit Sharma injury update: Will Mumbai Indians opener play today's game vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad :

The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The campaign of both teams is going in opposite directions, with the Titans eyeing their fourth consecutive win while the five-time champions have lost their previous four matches. MI are in the midst of injury troubles to their key players as well, with Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner missing the previous game for different reasons.

Rohit sustained a hamstring injury during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and he even had to retire hurt during the mammoth run chase. Subsequently, he missed the game against Punjab Kings. However, on the eve of the clash against the Titans, he was spotted batting in the nets.

MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also looked optimistic about Rohit playing today's match, but stopped short of confirming his availability. "Both (Rohit and Santner) are fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, you just look at Rohit's batting. So yeah, he is working on it. Santner is fit. Unfortunately, we missed him in the last game, picked up a bug. Not something we could do. But both are fit, yeah," Mhambrey said during the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Will MI drop Quinton de Kock after scoring a century?

If Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI today, the Mumbai Indians will have to make a tough call of dropping either Quinton de Kock or Ryan Rickelton. De Kock slammed a century in the previous game, on his comeback to the franchise. In all likelihood, Rickelton might get dropped due to his poor returns in the last few matches.

MI will also have to take a call on including Santner in the line-up, as Allah Ghazanfar was impressive in the last game against Punjab Kings.

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