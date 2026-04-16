Rohit Sharma injury update: 3 players who can replace MI batter and open the innings if he misses PBKS clash

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians' star batter and former captain Rohit Sharma seems set to miss the game against Punjab Kings today in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He didn't train much on the eve of the game after walking off retired hurt against RCB due to a hamstring injury. Even though the scans haven't suggested a major injury, the five-time champions are unlikely to take a chance with Rohit given the long season ahead.

Rohit's absence opens up a spot at the top of the order and there are multiple options for MI to replace him with. Here are three players who can replace Rohit Sharma as an opener in Mumbai Indians playing XI today vs PBKS:

1. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is the best option available for MI to replace Rohit Sharma but for that to happen, they will have to leave out one overseas player out of Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult. Can Mumbai Indians afford a major shake-up in the line-up? is the question in this case. In any case, neither Santner nor Boult have performed to expectations so far and they can afford to include an Indian bowler in place of them to accomodate De Kock who has done well before for them.

2. Danish Malewar

Danish Malewar from Vidarbha could be the straight swap for Rohit Sharma and MI won't have to make many changes to their playing XI. The 22-year-old has been doing well in first-class cricket for Vidarbha and did well batting in the top three last season in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. He smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 55 deliveries in one of the games while also amassing 318 runs in six matches during the season.

3. Robin Minz

Robin Minz played two matches for MI last season and scored only six runs. But a chance as an opener could pave the way for his big-hitting ability in the powerplay overs. He is striking at 155.19 after 20 T20 matches, having scored 239 runs so far with a fifty to his credit.

There's an outside chance that MI may promote Naman Dhir to open with Ryan Rickelton. He batted at number three last season once and fared decently as well. Will Jacks is on his way to India and could've been a better option to open but he is unlikely to be available at least for this game.

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