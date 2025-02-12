Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Rohit Sharma highlights key takeaways from India's dominant 3-0 series win over England

India defeated England by 142 runs to clinch the ODI series 3-0. After the game, Rohit called for more consistency and noted the importance of clear communication. He also revealed India's template for Champions Trophy 2025.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 21:17 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 21:17 IST
Rohit Sharma on Indian team after series win vs England
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India defeated England by 142 runs in the third ODI of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch the series 3-0. The hosts lost the wicket of the captain Rohit Sharma early into the match, but Shubman Gill hit a smacking century, while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer registered a half-century each. Courtesy of their efforts, India posted 356 runs on board and bamboozled England with the ball in the second innings.

After the third ODI, captain Rohit pointed out the positives and the lessons they have learned from the series. He noted that the team produced brilliant performances throughout the series and now he wants the players to be consistent and maintain clear communication. He also added that the players are given the freedom to express themselves and reminded that India had the same template in the ODI World Cup 2023.

“I don't see there was anything wrong we did this series. Obviously there are certain things we are looking at (to improve) and I am not going to stand here and explain those. It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

“Obviously any champion team wants to get better every game and move forward from there. Very happy with the score (at the break). There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you want. The World Cup was a perfect example of that and we want to continue to do that. There will be times it will not fall in place but that's okay,” he added.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. They will take on Pakistan on February 23, followed by New Zealand on March 2. The team is expected to travel to Dubai on February 15.

