Rohit Sharma hails team work as reason for India's triumph in Champions Trophy 2025 India skipper Rohit Sharma was happy with the team's performance in the Champions Trophy. India won the final beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final, chasing down 252 runs with Rohit leading from the front with a score of 76 runs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was happy and satisfied after the team's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai on Sunday (March 9). India were the only unbeaten team in the tournament, winning all five matches of the tournament, including the final by four wickets against New Zealand.

Rohit, in the post-match presentation, first lauded the fans who turned up in numbers to support the team in every match. He then singled out each of the team's performer and praised them for their brilliant show throughout the tournament. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy was the top wicket-taker for India alongside Mohammad Shami as both of them scalped nine wickets each.

Shreyas Iyer ended as the leading run-getter for India with 243 runs while Virat Kohli also played a couple of powerful knocks in the Champions Trophy amassing 218 runs in the tournament. "I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent, it is not our home ground but they made it our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play, to give them that win was satisfying.

"Not just this game but right through, our spinners in particular, there's too much expectations when you are playing on a pitch like that. We do understand their strengths and used it to our advantage. (on KL) Very solid mind, never gets over-rawed by the pressure around him, that's the reason we wanted to have him in the middle phase, there's a bit of calmness when he bats and picks the right shot to play to the situation, he gives the freedom to others to play freely like Hardik.

"Varun Chakaravarthy has something different about him. When we are playing on such pitches, we want the batters to do something different. He didn't start off in the tournament for us, but when he played against New Zealand and picked up a 5-fer, we wanted to maximise that. He has great quality in his bowling. Very grateful, really appreciate their support and getting behind the team. When they come out and get behind the team it makes a huge difference," Rohit said in the presentation ceremony.

India's top performers in Champions Trophy 2025

Highest run-scorers

Shreyas Iyer - 243 runs

Virat Kohli - 218 runs

Shubman Gill - 188 runs

Rohit Sharma - 180 runs

Highest wicket-takers

Varun Chakaravarthy - 9 wickets

Mohammed Shami - 9 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav - 7 wickets