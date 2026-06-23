Rohit Sharma, former India captain, receives Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

New Delhi:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday received the Padma Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharma was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award for his stellar contribution to cricket.

Sharma was among those conferred with the Padma awards when the list was announced earlier in January. However, he was among those who received the honour later today. Sharma walked in humility to the President as the prestigious attendees cheered him. He was all smiles after receiving the honour.

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Rohit's immense contribution to cricket

Rohit has been one of the legends of cricket for India. He led India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win as captain and to the Champions Trophy 2025 under his leadership. He is also a Champions Trophy winner from 2013. Rohit has been a role model for many, and his leadership in the 2023 ODI World Cup was something to cherish, as he led India to the final of the tournament.

Rohit had some great and fierce knocks in the 2023 World Cup, having laid the platform for several India wins. Rohit amassed 597 runs in the tournament, the second-highest behind Virat Kohli, who had made 765 runs. Rohit was in insane form in the 2019 ODI World Cup with a record five centuries. He topped the scoring sheets with 648 runs in nine innings.

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