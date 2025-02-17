Rohit Sharma eyes Shahid Afridi's world record as India gear up for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shahid Afridi.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the Champions Trophy 2025, as the Men in Blue aim for their third title in the tournament.

The India captain had a horrific tour of Australia but is back among runs in the ODI setup with his century against England in the ODI series, which gives him the much-needed confidence for a tournament like the Champions Trophy.

Rohit is eyeing a world record currently held by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and can surely achieve it easily if he bats anywhere near to the beast he is known. Rohit is 14 sixes away from breaking the world record for the most maximums in ODI cricket. He currently has 338 sixes to his name, 13 behind Afridi's 351.

When he will pip Afridi behind, Rohit will also become the only Indian player to hit 350 sixes in the ODI format.

Players to hit most sixes in ODIs:

1 - Shahid Afridi: 351 sixes in 398 matches

2 - Rohit Sharma: 338 sixes in 268 matches

3 - Chris Gayle: 331 sixes in 301 matches

4 - Sanath Jayasuriya: 270 sixes in 445 matches

5 - MS Dhoni: 229 sixes in 350 matches

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. They will open their campaign against the Bangla Tigers on February 19, followed by their high-octane clash against Pakistan on February 23.

The Men in Blue will face New Zealand in their final league stage match on March 2. All of India's matches will be held in Dubai, including the first semifinal. If India qualify for the final, the title clash will also take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.