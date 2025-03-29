Rohit Sharma etches name into history books, becomes first Indian to achieve massive feat in clash against GT Veteran Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma has scripted history as through his inclusion in MI's clash against Gujarat Titans meant that Rohit would be playing a milestone T20 game in his career. Both MI and GT locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 29.

Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma has captured all the headlines after he etched his name into the history books in game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Mumbai Indians took on Gujarat Titans in the high-octane clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29.

The clash saw Rohit Sharma being included in the playing XI, and his presence in the game meant that he became the first Indian cricketer to play 450 T20s. The clash against Gujarat was Rohit’s 450th T20, and the veteran batter will hope to put in a good performance.

It is interesting to note that both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are taking on each other after losing their first game of the season. Where Gujarat Titans faced a defeat against Punjab Kings in their first game, Mumbai Indians registered a hefty loss against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

With losses in their previous game, both teams will hope for an improved showing and will be aiming to register their first win of the season. Speaking of the game, it was Mumbai Indians who won the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya revealed his decision to bowl first in Ahmedabad.

We'll bowl first. The simple reason is we don't know how the pitch will play, plus the dew factor. Only last year we played on black soil, otherwise we have been playing on red soil. Last year, we had the game under wraps but couldn't finish it. The prep has been fantastic, the boys are excited and we back each other, be there for each other,” Pandya said at the toss.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju