Rohit Sharma equals historical record against CSK after slamming maiden fifty of IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden half century in the Indian Premier League 2025 as he unleashed his best against Chennai Super Kings. Rohit has equalled a historical record against CSK after hitting a fifty against CSK at Wankhede.

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on song during his team's clash against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede on Sunday, April 20. Rohit slammed his maiden half century of the season in MI's run-chase of 177 against the Super Kings and equaled a historic record.

Rohit was not able to convert his mini starts in IPL 2025. He was hitting a few boundaries during his short stays, but was not able to go big. However, he turned around his poor string of innings and slammed an impressive fifty against CSK.

Rohit has now equaled the record for most fifty-plus scores hit against CSK in the history of IPL. This was Rohit's ninth fifty-plus score against the Chennai-based franchise which brings him level with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and David Warner.

Most 50+ scores against CSK in IPL:

9 - Shikhar Dhawan

9 - Virat Kohli

9 - David Warner

9 - Rohit Sharma

6 - KL Rahul

Meanwhile, CSK had earlier hit 176 on the back of half centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. After being slow in the middle phase, the two exploded themselves in the later part of the innings and put CSK beyond 170. Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

"We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket. Just executing our plans and keep doing what's working for us. That's exciting, we have not played to our potential and gives us an opportunity every game to play to our potential. The man (Dhoni) behind me, everyone knows how exciting it is when he comes, CSK v MI is always exciting. Same team," Hardik said at the toss.

"We were looking to bowl first. The main reason is because dew has already started to set in, we have to see if it remains the same or gets worse. We are the bottom most team in the table, looking too far ahead will not help us, take one game at a time and keep pushing. We have to play bold cricket but at the same time the batters have to realise what their strengths are, same with the bowlers - that's what we have been telling the departments. The fielding is one area where we haven't taken good catches and need to improve, coming to the other two departments - we need partnerships while batting or bowling. We have one change - Ayush comes in for Tripathi," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss.