May 24, 2026
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  4. Rohit Sharma equals Glenn Maxwell's tally in unwanted list with yet another duck against Rajasthan Royals

Rohit Sharma equals Glenn Maxwell's tally in unwanted list with yet another duck against Rajasthan Royals

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a duck against Rajasthan Royals in the 69th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, doing so, the veteran batter joined Glenn Maxwell in an unwanted list of players with the most ducks.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals took on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the 69th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The clash began with Rajasthan Royals coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 205 runs in the first innings of the game. 

Chasing down the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a subpar start to the run chase as veteran batter Rohit Sharma departed for a duck in the very first over of the second innings. His dismissal on a duck meant that Rohit Sharma has now equalised Glenn Maxwell in the list of players with the most ducks in IPL history. 

Both Maxwell and Rohit now have 19 ducks to their name in the IPL, which is the joint most for any batter in the history of the tournament. 

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Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2026 campaign comes to an end

With his game against Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2026 campaign has come to an end. The veteran batter played a total of nine games in the season, coming on as an impact player. Rohit Sharma amassed 283 runs to his name and maintained an average of 35.37 runs to his name as well. 

Not being able to impress, Rohit Sharma would hope to do well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2027, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming edition of the tournament next year. 

As for Mumbai Indians, the side became one of the first sides to be eliminated from the tournament, and the five-time champions would look to make some major changes to their squad in the next season. 

Most ducks in the IPL

19 - Glenn Maxwell

19 - Rohit Sharma

18 - Dinesh Karthik

18 - Sunil Narine

16 - Piyush Chawla

16 - Rashid Khan

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Cricket Rohit Sharma Glenn Maxwell Mumbai Indians
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