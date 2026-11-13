Rohit Sharma enters unwanted list with nightmare start to the run chase against New Zealand in the fourth ODI

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13, and the clash saw New Zealand come in to bat first and post a total of 333 runs in the first innings thanks to a brilliant century by Will Young at the top of the order, who played some brilliant cricket.

Coming out to chase down the target, the Indian team got off to a horrid start as the side ended up losing three wickets in the first over itself. Matt Henry’s exceptional opening over saw India lose three wickets, scoring a single run.

Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a duck each, and with Rohit’s dismissal for a duck, the veteran batter entered an unwanted list. Rohit Sharma joined the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and many others in the list of Indian players who have been dismissed on the first ball of an ODI innings.

Sourav Ganguly was dismissed on the first ball of an ODI innings three times, with Virender Sehwag getting out twice.

India batters dismissed on the first ball of an ODI innings

Sourav Ganguly (thrice)

Virender Sehwag (thrice)

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth, Manoj Prabhakar, Rohit Sharma - once each

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli register unwanted feat with early dismissals

It is worth noting that apart from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli was also dismissed for a duck. It is interesting to note that this is the first time since 2010 that both Rohit and Virat Kohli registered ducks in an ODI game.

They did it last against Sri Lanka, taking on the side in Dambulla back in 2010. Chasing down a target of 334 runs, the early wickets have put a huge dent in the Indian team’s plans to chase down the target.

The side is leading the ODI series 2-0 and had hoped for another win in hopes of clinching the series. However, New Zealand’s exceptional start has put the game in their favour heavily.

Also Read:

David Warner continues to support Usman Khawaja, says Pat Cummins threw him under the bus