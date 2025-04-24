Rohit Sharma ends 9-year drought with half-century against SRH Rohit Sharma has returned to form and in style for Mumbai Indians as he notched up his second half-century of IPL 2025, this time against SRH. In the 144-run chase, Rohit stepped up after his opening partner Ryan Rickelton got out early and ended a 9-year drought in the cash-rich league.

Hyderabad:

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to stretch their winning streak to four matches on Wednesday (April 23). While Trent Boult was the star for the five-time champions for picking up four wickets with the ball, their former skipper Rohit Sharma also played an important role in the 144-run chase.

He scored 70 runs off just 46 deliveries with eight fours and three sixes as Rohit ended a nine-year drought in his IPL career. For the first time since 2016, he managed to score consecutive half-centuries in the cash-rich league. For the unversed, Rohit Sharma had scored an unbeaten 76 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During the IPL 2016, he had last registered back-to-back fifties, against Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. In fact, Rohit Sharma, the then skipper of MI, had scored consecutive fifties twice in the 2016 IPL season.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old has struck form just at the right time for the Mumbai Indians. In the first six matches, Rohit scored only 82 runs at a mediocre average of 13.7, with 26 being the highest score. However, with fifty-plus scores in the last two outings, the opening batter has taken his tally to 228 runs in eight matches at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05.

Rohit Sharma's scores in IPL 2025

Runs Opponent 0 Chennai Super Kings 8 Gujarat Titans 13 Kolkata Knight Riders 17 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18 Delhi Capitals 26 Sunrisers Hyderabad 76* Chennai Super Kings 70 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Meanwhile, with their fourth consecutive win, Mumbai Indians have stormed into the third position in the points table. They have 10 points now after nine matches with five wins and four losses and will be keen to continue their winning run to seal their place in the playoffs. They will next face Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27 (Sunday).