Rohit Sharma downs huge Sachin Tendulkar records with stellar hundred at Lord's

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma produced a statement knock in the third and final ODI of the series against England on Sunday, July 19, amidst all the retirement speculations and reports. Sharma, who is the oldest Indian to play the ODI format at 39, has shattered a few massive Sachin Tendulkar records with a stellar ton at Lord's during India's chase of 388.

Rohit has become the first-ever Indian to have scored an ODI hundred at the Home of Cricket, going past the previous highest of 90 that Sourav Ganguly had made in the September ODI against the Three Lions.

Meanwhile, he broke not one, but three Tendulkar records with his epic knock. Rohit's love affair with the England grounds saw him surpass Tendulkar on the list of most ODI centuries in a visiting country. This was Rohit's eighth ODI ton in England, one more than what Tendulkar had got in the UAE.

Most ODI hundreds in a visiting country:

8 Rohit Sharma in England

7 Sachin Tendulkar in UAE

7 Saeed Anwar in UAE

7 AB de Villiers in India

7 Quinton de Kock in India

Rohit downs another Tendulkar record

Meanwhile, Rohit now holds the most international centuries by Indian openers, going past the legendary Tendulkar in this record too. The former India skipper now has 46 tons as an opener across the three formats, one more than Tendulkar's 45. Only David Warner now stands above him in the overall list.

Meanwhile, Rohit has also become the oldest Indian ever to have scored an ODI hundred, surpassing Tendulkar in this feat too. Rohit was 39y and 80d old when he got his Lord's ton, while Tendulkar was the previous oldest Indian on this list, having hit his last ODI ton when he was 38y and 327d old. Rohit is the first Indian to have hit an ODI ton at 39.

India asked to chase a mammoth 388

India were asked to chase a mammoth 388 after England opted to bat first at the iconic venue. With the series on the line, Ben Duckett slammed 141, while Jacob Bethell made 91 and Joe Root scored an unbeaten 74.

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