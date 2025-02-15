Rohit Sharma departs for Dubai ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Rohit Sharma departing for Dubai

The stage is set for the commencement of the Champions Trophy 2025. With some of the best teams in world cricket competing for the title, many eyes will be set upon the Indian team. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will be hoping for a repeat of the 2013 campaign, as the side aims to go all the way and get their hands on their third Champions Trophy title.

It is worth noting that despite Pakistan being the host country for the tournament, the Indian team will play their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns and the political tensions between both countries.

India will kick off their campaign by taking on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, and ahead of their first game of the season, India skipper Rohit Sharma was captured departing for Dubai ahead of the competition.

In a clip that has gone viral all over social media, Rohit Sharma was seen at the airport as he was catching his flight to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian skipper has been in the limelight as of late, mainly due to his form.

The 37-year-old failed to perform in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under, which led to many experts believing that retirement from the format was close by. However, with the recently concluded ODI series against England, Rohit seems to have shut down his critics through his performances. In the second ODI of the series against England, the Indian skipper looked to be in exceptional touch, scoring 119 runs in 90 deliveries as India chased down a target of 305 runs in the second game. A century in ODIs would have surely boosted Rohit’s confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy, and the star batter will hope to carry forward the momentum and lead India to glory once more.