Rohit Sharma delivered milk packets to buy kits: Pragyan Ojha recalls emotional conversation with Indian star

Rohit Sharma and Pragyan Ojha have been teammates for a long time. Both the stars played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the early days of IPL. The two have shared the dressing room in the Indian team too as they played 24 matches together. Notably, Ojha has recalled an emotional conversation with Sharma during their building days in the sport.

In an interview with Jio Cinema, Ojha stated that he met Rohit in the U-15 camp and played against him. "When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow,” Ojha said.

"He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached," he added.

Rohit Sharma has covered a long way in Indian Cricket. He is considered as one of the best hard-hitting opening batters in the cricket world. Sharma is the only player to have smashed three ODI tons in the world. He has also led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles. The 35-year-old will be back in action when he leads the most decorated franchise in the 16th edition of the tournament. MI face RCB in their first game on April 2.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

