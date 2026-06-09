Rohit Sharma declared fully fit ahead of Afghanistan ODIs, set to feature for series opener in Dharamsala

New Delhi:

In brilliant news for team India, veteran India batter Rohit Sharma has been declared fully fit by the sports science team of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. The star batter will feature for the Men in Blue as they gear up for the upcoming three-game ODI series against Afghanistan.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma had missed a number of matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 due to an issue with his hamstring. The veteran batter was present at the CoE to assess his hamstring niggle, and he has finally been given the all-clear to compete.

It is interesting to note that team India will lock horns with Afghanistan across three ODI matches. The first ODI will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on June 13. The second ODI is slated to be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on June 17, whereas the third and final ODI will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 20.

Coming on the back of a subpar season for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma will hope to get back on track as soon as possible and stay in the running for potential participation in the ODI World Cup 2026.

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Hardik Pandya set to feature for India in the ODI series as well

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, who had been suffering through back spasms, has been cleared by the CoE as well. A source in the knock stated that Hardik had bowled his complete quota of 10 overs in training, which meant that he would be able to compete for India as the ODI series kicks off.

"Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs. There has been no discomfort, and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters have been okayed by strength and conditioning coaches at the CoE," the source told PTI.

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