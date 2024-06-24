Rohit Sharma creates world record, surpasses Babar Azam, Virat Kohli during carnage vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma creates history.

India captain Rohit Sharma has created the world record for most runs scored by a batter in T20I cricket. The Indian star surpassed the likes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli to become the new leading-run scorer in the history of the format. Rohit was well poised for a hundred but fell eight runs short on 92 as Mitchell Starc dismissed him.

Rohit started the innings with 4053 T20I runs to his name with Babar (4145 runs) leading the chart, followed by Kohli (4103 runs) in second. Rohit destoyed the Aussie bowlers and smashed a jaw-dropping 41-ball 92-run knock. This knock propelled him to the top of the chart and he now has 4165 runs to his name.

Most runs in T20Is:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 4165 runs

2 - Babar Azam: 4145 runs

3 - Virat Kohli: 4053 runs

4 - Paul Stirling: 3601 runs

5 - Martin Guptill: 3531 runs

Rohit batted on a different level, lining up the Aussies one by one in the crucial clash in St Lucia. He ripped apart Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in an over, smashed Pat Cummins for a 100m six and took down Marcus Stoinis in his blazing knock for the Men in Blue.

Rohit first batter to hit 200 T20I sixes

Meanwhile, Rohit has become the first batter to hit 200 sixes in the T20I history. During his blazing knock, the Indian captain smashed eight sixes and seven fours. He needed five sixes to reach the uncharted territory and got there with a humungous six off Pat Cummins, a 100m strike over deep mid-wicket.

Rohit struck his fifty in 19 balls, the fastest by a captain in T20 World Cup history. He shattered former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful's record who made a fifty in 20 balls against West Indies in the 2007 T20 World Cup.