Rohit Sharma creates world record, goes past Chris Gayle in Champions Trophy and World Cup India skipper Rohit Sharma created an unwanted record earlier in the day when it comes to losing consecutive tosses. However, when it came to batting, Rohit added yet another feather to his cap as soon as he smacked the first six of his innings.

Rohit Sharma created a world record in the second over of India's innings as soon as he smashed the first six of his innings in the ongoing semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai in the Champions Trophy. He needed only one maximum to go past Chris Gayle in the list of players to hit most sixes in the ICC ODI events - World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Rohit has now hit 65 sixes combined in the two said mega-events in 42 innings so far, amassing 2148 runs with eight centuries and half-centuries to his name. The 37-year-old is known to take the attack to the opposition team in the powerplay overs in the 50-over format, and he did so yet again against Australia, smashing a six in only the second over of the innings.

Meanwhile, West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle has now slipped to second place in this list with 64 sixes in 51 innings. He scored 1977 runs in the World Cup and Champions Trophy combined with five tons and seven fifties to his name.

India are chasing 265 runs in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy. Australia, after opting to bat first, were propelled by Steve Smith and Alex Carey's half-centuries. Travis Head also played his hand, smashing 39 runs off 33 deliveries with five fours and two sixes to his name. At one stage, with 15 overs to go, Australia were threatening to breach the 300-run mark, but India made a stunning comeback, picking up wickets at right junctures to keep a check on the run-scoring of the opposition. Eventually, Australia were bundled out for 264 runs in the final over of the innings.

Playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Australia - Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha