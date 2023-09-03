Rohit Sharma creates new record for India with appearance in IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

India captain Rohit Sharma may not have had a great day with the bat in India's Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, but the Indian star has created a new record in his appearance against the Men in Green. Rohit's India and Babar Azam's Pakistan locked horns in the third game of the tournament but rain spoiled the party after the first innings. Sharma was dismissed cheaply on 11 as he fell to Shaheen Afridi once again.

But Sharma became the first Indian to feature in eight or more Asia Cup editions (across formats) in the history of the continental event. This is Sharma's eighth Asia Cup (six in ODIs and two in T20Is) and he leads the way with Ravindra Jadeja being on second. Jadeja has played seven Asia Cups and is followed by Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar, who have played six editions, respectively.

Indians to play in most Asia Cup editions:

Rohit Sharma - 8

Ravindra Jadeja - 7

Virat Kohli - 6

Sachin Tendulkar - 6

MS Dhoni - 5

Mohammad Azharuddin - 5

Rohit Sharma played his first Asia Cup in 2008 and has been featured in every edition of the continental event since then. He played in the 2008, 2010, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2018 and 2023 Asia Cup editions. Notably, the opening batter also featured in the 2016 and 2022 T20I Asia Cup editions.

Sharma was dismissed by Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi in the first innings. This was the second time that the left-arm pacer has got him in just four innings in International cricket. Also, Sharma has now been dismissed to left-arm speedsters 6 times in 12 innings since 2021. While the Indian captain Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli fell to Shaheen, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan stitched a record-breaking 138-run stand for the 5th wicket. India were reeling at 66/4 but the duo took the Men in Blue to 204 when Kishan departed.

India scored 266 in the rain-interrupted first innings. The match got stopped twice in the first innings but the overs were not cut. However, rain played a complete spoilsport before the chase could begin. The two teams shared a point each and Pakistan confirmed a place in the Super Four of the tournament

