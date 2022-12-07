Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Rohit Sharma creates history vs BAN; becomes only 2nd international cricketer to achieve feat | READ

Rohit Sharma, despite injury, performed brilliantly, and almost made a match out of one that seemed dead long ago. He smashed a quickfire fifty and brought the equation down to 20 required off the last six balls.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2022 23:10 IST
Rohit Sharma | File Photo
Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Rohit Sharma injured his right thumb during the 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh and is set to fly back to India and is also a doubtful starter for the Test series against the Bangla Tigers. 

Chasing 272, Rohit Sharma wasn't really going to come in if the team would have performed well. But that wasn't the case. No Indian batter could get going other than Shreyas Iyer, and in a bid to win the match, the captain had to walk in at number 9. 

Rohit, despite injury, performed brilliantly, and almost made a match out of one that seemed dead long ago. He smashed a quickfire fifty and brought the equation down to 20 required off the last six balls. 

The party, however, ended soon after as India lost the game by 5 runs and also the series. 

Also Read: Team India under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma: Crash no one saw coming

Major Milestone For Rohit

Sharma, however, achieved a major milestone in his cricketing career as he became just the 2nd international batter to hit more than 500 sixes. His current total stands at 502, and only 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is ahead of him with a startling tally of 553. 

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Gayle's record would be over by the time Rohit hangs his boots for good. 

Top 5 Players With Most 6s in International Cricket

  • Chris Gayle: 553
  • Rohit Sharma: 502
  • Shahid Afridi: 476
  • Brendon McCullum: 398
  • Martin Guptill: 383

Sehwag Lashes Out

Following the loss in the 2nd ODI and the 3-match series vs Bangladesh, Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed his concerns. 

He said, "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up."

 The team has now succumbed to two ODI series defeats to New Zealand and Bangladesh following an embarrassing defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

