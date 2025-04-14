Rohit Sharma creates history for an Indian batter in IPL, leaves MS Dhoni behind on elite six-hitting list Rohit Sharma's poor run in the ongoing season of the IPL continued against the Delhi Capitals as he added just 18 runs to his tally on Sunday evening. However, Rohit was able to achieve a massive record in the IPL on a day when the Mumbai Indians registered only their second win of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's bat might not be doing the talking in the ongoing edition of the IPL just yet, however, the former Mumbai Indians captain created history for an Indian batter in the tournament following his 18-run knock against the Delhi Capitals. Rohit hit a couple of boundaries and a six against the Capitals during his 12-ball knock and that sole maximum was his 50th against the Delhi franchise in the IPL. Rohit became the first Indian batter to hit 50 sixes against one opponent.

Chris Gayle leads the list with 61 sixes against the Punjab franchise and 54 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, two sides he has also represented (apart from RCB) in the IPL in different timelines. Rohit left MS Dhoni behind, who has 49 sixes to his name against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Most sixes by a batter against one opponent in IPL

61 - Chris Gayle vs PBKS

54 - Chris Gayle vs KKR

50 - Rohit Sharma vs DC*

49 - MS Dhoni vs RCB

44 - AB de Villiers vs KXIP, Chris Gayle vs MI, Kieron Pollard vs CSK, David Warner vs RCB

Most sixes by an Indian batter against one opponent in IPL

50 - Rohit Sharma vs DC*

49 - MS Dhoni vs RCB

43 - Virat Kohli vs CSK, KL Rahul vs RCB

41 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

With scores of 0, 8, 13, 17 and 18 so far in the tournament, Rohit's campaign is yet to kick off really for the Mumbai Indians—scoring just 56 runs in five matches—however, the Sunday result might go a long way in reviving the five-time champions' campaign not just as a team but also for personal forms.

At 119/1 in 10.1 overs, Delhi Capitals looked in cruise control, needing 87 runs off 59 deliveries to win with nine wickets remaining, however, the hosts went on to lose the remaining nine wickets for just 74 runs to bottle a chase that should have been closed off by Axar Patel and Co.

The new rule for the season where in the team bowling second can take in a new ball after the 10-over mark after the umpire's discretion if there is some dew and affecting it to grip for the bowlers was seen in application for the first time in IPL 2025 and its effect saw Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner snare five wickets combined and wreck the Delhi middle and lower order to eke out a timely win for their side.