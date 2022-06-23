Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma completes 15 years in international cricket - A look at his big records Rohit Sharma has been the soul of Indian cricket for over a decade now. Let's look at few of his big records that made him the legend that we all know today.

Rohit Sharma | File Photo June 23, 2022, marks Rohit Sharma's 15 years in the world of cricket. Acknowledging it, Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt note on Twitter. He started by saying, "Today I'll be completing 16 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India, What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life." A Look at Hitman's Big Records 100 on Test Debut - Rohit Sharma made his test debut in 2013 against the West Indies. He went on to score a mammoth 177 in 301 balls. The inning consisted of 23 boundaries and one maximum.

Rohit Sharma made his test debut in 2013 against the West Indies. He went on to score a mammoth 177 in 301 balls. The inning consisted of 23 boundaries and one maximum. 100 in 3 consecutive innings - Rohit Sharma was batting in a different touch and form in the 2019 World Cup, and went on to score three successive 100s. He first hit 102 vs England, followed it up by 104 vs Bangladesh, and ended it with 103 against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli is the only other Indian batter to do so.

Rohit Sharma was batting in a different touch and form in the 2019 World Cup, and went on to score three successive 100s. He first hit 102 vs England, followed it up by 104 vs Bangladesh, and ended it with 103 against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli is the only other Indian batter to do so. Most runs in an ODI inning: Who can ever forget the beating Rohit Sharma dished out to the Lankan Lions? In an innings that consisted of 33 boundaries and nine maximums, Rohit raced away to a world-record score of 264 in Kolkata.

Who can ever forget the beating Rohit Sharma dished out to the Lankan Lions? In an innings that consisted of 33 boundaries and nine maximums, Rohit raced away to a world-record score of 264 in Kolkata. 2nd most sixes in T20Is: Rohit Sharma isn't called the Hitman of world cricket for no reason. The man has hit 2nd most sixes in T20Is. The number stands at 155 and is just 10 behind Martin Guptill.

Rohit Sharma isn't called the Hitman of world cricket for no reason. The man has hit 2nd most sixes in T20Is. The number stands at 155 and is just 10 behind Martin Guptill. Most fifties in T20Is: Rohit Sharma has played 125 T20 internationals and has scored a staggering 30 half-centuries till now, with a career strike rate of 139.55. Only Virat Kohli has the same number of 50s. The second best is Babar Azam, who has 27 half-centuries against his name. Rohit Sharma