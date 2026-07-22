Rohit Sharma closes gap with Virat Kohli in ICC rankings, Root enters top 10 after five years

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Joe Root climbs higher in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in his career, as Rohit Sharma inches closer to Virat Kohli

Summary: English Batters, including Joe Root and Ben Duckett, climb into the top 20 in the recently updated ICC ODI ratings, while Rohit Sharma inched closer to Virat Kohli, thanks to his 138 runs at Lord's.

England's ODI series win over India has shaken up the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings. Star England batter Joe Root has cracked the top 10 for the first time in five years, while India's former captain Rohit Sharma has narrowed the gap on teammate Virat Kohli thanks to a brilliant century.

English players make big gains

Root, instrumental in England's first bilateral ODI series win over India since 2018, moved up four spots to eighth in the batting rankings after a run of steady scores. The seasoned right-hander stayed not out across all three matches, notching 76, 99, and 74 in the three-match series.

This strong form has put him back among the ICC's top 10 ODI batters for the first time since 2020, a notable achievement in this later phase of his celebrated international career.

Ben Duckett also made a big leap, jumping 11 spots to joint-19th following one of the standout innings of the series. His outstanding 141 at Lord's not only sealed the win for England but also set the record for the highest individual score in a Men's ODI at that historic ground.

Changes in the Indian rankings

Many changes were seen in the Men in Blue rankings, with Rohit Sharma’s valiant knock of 138 at Lord’s pushing him close to Virat Kohli, who now has a nine-point difference between them. Moreover, Shubman Gill continues in second place, just one point behind New Zealand’s top-ranked Daryl Mitchell, who currently has 802 rating points.

Shreyas Iyer is also up two places to 13th after a knock of 66 in the second ODI in Cardiff.

What were the other changes in the ICC rankings?

After the recent series between West Indies and New Zealand, Mitchell Santner of New Zealand and Gudakesh Motie of the West Indies also climbed significantly in the rankings. Santner's figures of 2 for 15 and 2 for 36 in New Zealand's wins in the third and fourth ODIs helped him rise from seventh to fourth, while Motie jumped seven places to joint-ninth on the back of a five-for-49 in the fourth match. Michael Bracewell moved up 14 spots to 29th and is now third in the all-rounders' rankings after gaining two places.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Tanzid Hasan reached a career-best 20th position after topping the run-scoring charts in the series, which Bangladesh won 2-1 against Zimbabwe.

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