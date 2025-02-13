Rohit Sharma captured consoling Virat Kohli after dismissal in third England ODI: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/X Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The white-ball series between England and India came to its conclusion with the Indian team emerging victorious. After a 4-1 win in the T20I series, the Men in Blue breezed past England in the ODI series as well, defeating them 3-0. Throughout the ODI series, there were several performances that stood out.

From Shubman Gill's consistent knocks to Rohit Sharma's rampage in Cuttack, the ODI series proved to be one to remember for the fans. After the first two ODIs, the fans were looking forward to a big knock by Virat Kohli as well. The veteran batter had failed to perform in the second ODI after missing the first one and just had the third clash in Ahmedabad left to regain his form before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Giving the fans just what they wanted, Kohli came into the third ODI and put in a good showing, scoring 52 runs in 55 deliveries. Missing out on his century, Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by Adil Rashid. Not being able to carry forward his momentum and score a century, the 36-year-old was quite dejected as he walked back to the dressing room.

However, in a clip that has gone viral all over social media, India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen consoling Virat after his dismissal. Rohit was seen congratulating Virat for his fifty with a handshake, showcasing the bond between the two India greats.

Both Kohli and Rohit going big in the England series could be a positive sign for the Indian team. With the side all set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, the Men in Blue will hope that two of their premier batters, Rohit and Kohli, maintain top form ahead of the competition. The Indian team will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.