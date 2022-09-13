Can Rohit Sharma carry this unique winning streak to T20 World Cup? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma

After an underwhelming performance at the Asia Cup, India will aim to bounce back at the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the World Cup squad for the first time and will want his unique winning streak to continue.

Skipper Rohit has registered many records in his name. Team India is doing well under his captaincy and he is one of the most successful captains in the country. He has won 31 out of 39 T20 Internationals as captain. Rohit Sharma's win percentage in T20 International is 83.87. He has the best track record as a captain in the IPL as well after winning the most number of trophies in the cricket league.

However, there is a unique winning streak by the 35-year-old that remains unbroken. Rohit Sharma has won all the series and tournaments that he has played as a debutant captain. Be it the T20 series, ODI series, Asia Cup or IPL, Rohit won all of them when he played for the first time as a captain.

In the year 2013, Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Prior to this, Mumbai Indians had not won the IPL title even once. But as soon as Rohit became the captain, MI lifted the trophy that year.

When it comes to the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, Rohit captained Team India for the first time back then and guided the Men in Blue to victory in the tournament.

In 2017, he was named skipper of India in T20 for the first time. The team won the next series too.

After the T20 World Cup 2021, he was made the permanent T20 captain of the Indian team. He also won his first series as permanent captain.

Talking about ODIs and Tests, he has defeated West Indies in ODIs and Sri Lanka in Tests as a captain.

Team India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Will skipper Rohit Sharma's winning streak continue? It is something to look out for.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia squad

Latest Cricket News