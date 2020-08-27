'To me, what really stands out is..': Zaheer Khan points out 'best quality' of Rohit Sharma as captain

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Zaheer Khan has pointed out the 'best quality' of Rohit Sharma as a captain, during an informal Q&A session on Mumbai Indians' Twitter profile.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of Indian Premier League. The batsman has lifted four IPL titles as the captain of the franchise - most in the tournament's history. Many current and former cricketers have praised Rohit on his astute captaincy skills and the latest to join the list is MI's Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit during the latter's formative years in cricket, has said that the Indian batsman is a "very intense and serious thinker of the game."

“The best quality of Rohit as captain... well the list is very long. But to me, what really stands out is having that relaxed aura around him,” Zaheer said on Twitter while participating in a Q&A session on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter profile.

“But yet, he’s a very intense and serious thinker of the game. That really shows when he makes those tactical calls on the field, in pressure situations of the match. His teammates also really believe in him. So, I think that quality I will put right up to bring out the best in each and every one of his teammates.”

Zaheer has played the 2014 IPL season under Rohit's captaincy. Mumbai Indians have won four titles so far, and all have come under the leadership of Rohit.

Rohit Sharma is currently the vice-captain of Indian team in the limited-overs format. In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit has led the Indian team to memorable victories in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup.

