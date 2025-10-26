Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's record with stellar century against Australia in Sydney Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma performed exceptionally well against Australia in the third ODI of the ongoing series. Hitting a century, Rohit went on to surpass the tally of Virat Kohli, reaching the top of an elite list.

Sydney:

Team India registered a brilliant victory against Australia in the third ODI. Taking on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. The clash saw Australia batting first and posting a total of 236 runs in the first innings. Aiming to chase down the target, it was the knocks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli that propelled India to the win.

Opening the innings, Rohit went on to score 121* runs in 125 deliveries, and in doing so, the veteran batter surpassed Virat Kohli and broke his record and is now the foreign player with the most ODI centuries in Australia. It is worth noting that both Kohli and Rohit had five ODI centuries in Australia before the third ODI, but Rohit’s knock saw his tally go up to six.

Apart from Rohit, Kohli put in an excellent performance as well. Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, the star batter went on to score 74* runs in 81 deliveries as India registered a nine-wicket victory to avoid being clean swept.

Rohit Sharma’s take after the game

After the game, Rohit Sharma took centre stage and talked about his performance. The veteran batter won the Player of the Game and the Player of the Series awards as well for his exceptional performances in the second and third ODIs of the series.

“You expect tough conditions in Australia. Quality bowlers. Gotta understand things and try your best. Haven't played for a long time, good prep. Slightly confident coming in. We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learnings for them. When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us, it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad. We need to share our experience, help them create game plan,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: