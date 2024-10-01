Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's incredible captaincy record in WTC history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs BAN Test in Chennai on September 22, 2024

India continued their remarkable unbeaten record against Bangladesh with the 18th successive home Test series win on Tuesday. India pulled off a stunning 7-wicket win in the second match in Kanpur despite losing over two and half days to rain and clinched the 2-0 series win to further strengthen their top position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

Rohit Sharma managed to score just 42 runs across four innings but was impressive with his crucial decisions as a captain throughout the second match. Rohit shone as a captain as India salvaged a big win in a rain-hit Kanput Test.

India have now won 12 of 18 matches under Rohit's captaincy in the World Test Championship so far. Rohit now boasts the highest win percentage of 66.66 among players who have captained a minimum of Test matches in the WTC history.

Rohit broke Virat Kohli's record of 63.63 win percentage as a captain in WTC history to continue India's recent dominance in Test cricket. Among active captains, England's Ben Stokes and Australia's Pat Cummins also follows Rohit's new record closely.

Highest win percentage by a captain in WTC history (10 Tests)

66.66 - Rohit Sharma (12 wins in 18 Tests) 63.63 - Virat Kohli (14 wins in 22 Tests) 62.50 - Ben Stokes (15 wins in 24 Tests) 60.71 - Pat Cummins (17 wins in 28 Tests) 57.14 - Tim Paine (8 wins in 14 Tests)

Meanwhile, the Indian captain credited batters for taking risks to help India post a stunning total of 285 in just 34.4 overs in the first innings on Day 4 which also proved crucial in producing a result in Kanpur. Despite losing over 200 overs to the wet outfield, India managed to win the game before the tea on Day 5.

"When we came on day four, we wanted to get them out as early as possible and see what we can do with the bat," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation. "It was not about the runs we get but the overs we wanted to bowl at them. The pitch didn't have much for bowlers but to get a game out of that pitch was a great effort from the bowlers. The batters were willing to take the risk and we were ready to give ourselves a chance at a result."