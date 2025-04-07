Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's historic six-hitting record in IPL during clash against RCB Rohit Sharma had another underwhelming outing for the Mumbai Indians in their clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, he has shattered a historic record of Chris Gayle despite his 17-run knock. Rohit has not had a good start to the Indian Premier League 2025.

Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma has shattered a historic record of former Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Chris Gayle during his team's clash against RCB in IPL 2025. Rohit began his knock on a strong note despite edging behind one which fell short of the slips.

Rohit has shattered a major record of Gayle with a six in the first over. Rohit now has the most sixes by any batter in the first over in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rohit's six in the first over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar was his 13th six in the first over, which made him stand clear of Chris Gayle's 12 sixes record.

Rohit was dismissed for 17 runs off nine balls as Yash Dayal cleaned him up on a ball that swung into the right-hander. Rohit has not had a good start to IPL 2025 as he has only 28 runs in four matches for MI. His scores read 0, 8, 13 and 17.

Rohit made a return to the team after missing the last match against Lucknow Super Giants due to his knee blow. Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team. Bumrah was playing his first match in competitive cricket for the first time since getting injured in the fifth Test in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Hardik confirmed the development at toss. "We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams. It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things," Rohit said.

"We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm. Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel," he added.