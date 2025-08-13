Rohit Sharma benefits from Babar Azam's failures vs West Indies in latest ICC ODI rankings ICC has released the latest ODI rankings and India's Rohit Sharma has benefited despite not playing a single game since March when he led India to the Champions Trophy triumph. Babar Azam, meanwhile, has botched up a chance to top the rankings after an underwhelming performance vs West Indies.

New Delhi:

India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has jumped to second place in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters. He has benefited from Babar Azam's failures, who didn't have a great ODI series against the West Indies that concluded on August 12 (Tuesday). Babar has slipped to third place with 751 rating points to his name. Notably, he was 16 rating points behind the top-ranked Shubman Gill before the series started and had a great chance to topple him.

However, Babar returned with scores of 47, 0, and 9 in three ODIs against the Caribbean side as concerns around his form continue to grow. This is the only change in the latest ODI rankings among the top 10 batters. However, it is not yet known if the scores in the third ODI are considered, as Shai Hope has not climbed the rankings despite scoring a brilliant century, his 18th in the format, to propel West Indies to 294 runs after losing the toss.

Meanwhile, with Babar Azam botching up multiple opportunities, Shubman Gill has retained his top spot with 784 rating points while Rohit is second with 756 rating points to his name. Virat Kohli is now in touching distance of Babar with 736 ratings, while Daryl Mitchell rounds up the list of top 5 batters in ICC ODI rankings.

Rohit and Kohli are expected to be in action in October when India are scheduled to play against Australia away from home. They will have a chance to jump to the top of the rankings then.

Latest ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Shubman Gill 784 2 Rohit Sharma 756 3 Babar Azam 751 4 Virat Kohli 736 5 Daryl Mitchell 720

Gudakesh Motie jumps five places among bowlers

Among the bowlers, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana continues to be on top of the rankings with 671 rating points. West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has jumped five places to 12th in the rankings after picking up four wickets in three matches against Pakistan. Among Indian players, Kuldeep Yadav (2nd) and Ravindra Jadeja (9th) are in top 10.

