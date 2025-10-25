Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian cricketer to achieve major milestone with century vs Australia Rohit Sharma hit his 50th international century in the third ODI against Australia at Sydney, becoming the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach the milestone. His composed 105-ball ton helped India chase 237 successfully.

Sydney:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma silenced his critics in style by scoring his 50th international century during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With questions swirling around his ODI future, Rohit responded emphatically, following up a half-century in the second match with a masterful hundred in the last game of the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 237, Rohit steadied the innings after the early dismissal of Shubman Gill. Showing remarkable composure, he paced his knock perfectly, reaching his century off 105 balls. Virat Kohli provided valuable support at the other end, as the duo put together a crucial 100-run stand that brought India within touching distance of victory.

With this landmark innings, Rohit joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as only the third Indian to score 50 international hundreds. On the global stage, he became the 10th cricketer overall to achieve the milestone.

India win by nine wickets

India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI. Kohli and Rohit’s unbeaten 74 and 121 runs, respectively, got the job done for the visitors. Bowling first, India produced a spectacular show as pacer Harshit Rana clinched a four-wicket haul, while Washington Sundar picked two.

When it came ot the chase, captain Shubman Gill departed early, making 24 runs, but since then Rohit and Kohli took over and made the most of the opportunity. He looked lethal in the middle, particularly Rohit, who never seemed to be in any sort of trouble and went on to hit 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Next up, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, followed by a Test series at home against South Africa. Following which, Rohit and Kohli will once again be back in action in the ODI series against the Proteas.