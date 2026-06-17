Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian cricketer to register major milestone in List A cricket

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Former India captain Rohit Sharma became the fifth Indian cricketer to score over 14000 career runs in List A cricket. In the second ODI against Afghanistan, the veteran batter made 48 runs to register the feat. Despite losing his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rohit managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, missing a well-deserved half-century by a whisker.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer for India in List A cricket. The Master Blaster, as he is popularly known, scored 21999 runs in the format. He stands third on the overall list. Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly are the three other cricketers to have made over 14000 runs in the format.

India post 402 runs in first innings

India produced a dominating show with the bat in the first innings. After Rohit walked back to the pavilion, Ishan Kishan and captain Shubman Gill took over the responsibility, stitching a remarkable partnership of 224 runs. The India captain looked in fine touch in the middle, scoring 152 runs, while Kishan had a slow start to the match, but went on to bash the Afghan bowlers after completing his half-century.

The keeper-batter ended up scoring 125 runs off 79 balls. Meanwhile, their dominance set the tone for the lower middle-order batters to capitalise, but they flopped. Shreyas Iyer made 24 runs, while KL Rahul failed to open his tally. Washington Sundar struggled to live up to the expectations as well. India eventually were bundled for 402 runs in the first innings.

With that, they became the first team to post over 400 runs and lose all ten wickets.

Afghanistan lose quick wickets

Afghanistan needed a good enough start to remain in the hunt for the match. However, they lost four wickets for 140 runs as the road became incredibly difficult. Rahmnanullah Gurbaz and Sediquallah Atal looked in good touch, but both cricketers got out in their 40s. All eyes are now on Rahmat Shah, who has a mounting task on his hands.

For India, Gurnoor Brar has been the star of the pack, claiming two wickets in six overs. Washington Sunar and Arshdeep Singh have picked up one each so far.

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