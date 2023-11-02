IND vs SL: Dilshan Madushanka castles Rohit Sharma with a peach, Mumbai crowd stunned | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Rohit Sharma.

IND vs SL: India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a rare early dismissal in the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian skipper registered a score of four and was dismissed on the second ball as left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka cleaned the swashbuckling opener. India were asked to bat first for the second time in the tournament after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India began their charge in the seventh match of the tournament with Rohit and Shubman Gill in the middle. Sharma took the strike and creamed the first ball to the fine leg boundary before the Lankan pacer bowled a peach of a delivery, targeting the opener's stumps. Sharma played for the inswing but the ball moved a little away to send the off-stump for a walk.

Watch Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Rohit Sharma has scored 400 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023. He was India's leading run-scorer in the tournament before the start of the IND vs SL clash. He has scored three fifty-plus scores including a century against Afghanistan in Delhi. However, Sharma's record at his home stadium in Wankhede isn't pleasing by any angle. He has scored just 50 runs in 4 ODIs at Wankhede. India were asked to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss. The Men in Blue have made no changes to their playing XI. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav continue to remain with the team as Hardik Pandya is still out nursing his ankle injury.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

